Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,087 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.20% of Nlight worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nlight by 55.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 491,614 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 957.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 472,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 427,803 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nlight by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,124,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 340,879 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Nlight during the first quarter worth about $2,585,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nlight by 714.6% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 188,607 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LASR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Nlight from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $952.41 million, a P/E ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nlight Inc has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nlight had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. Analysts forecast that Nlight Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 26,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $593,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

