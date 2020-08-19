Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.41 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,312 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of United Rentals worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,854,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.73.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $176.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.56. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $186.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

