Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.03 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,219 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Cincinnati Financial worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

