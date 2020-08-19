Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Masco worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 470.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 8.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,312. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura lifted their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

