Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Quanta Services worth $11,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA grew its stake in Quanta Services by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 638,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Quanta Services by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Quanta Services by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 706,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 297,970 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 314,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PWR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.