Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 152,780 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,780 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of American Equity Investment Life worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 83.6% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,469,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 795.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 970,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 861,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,975,000 after acquiring an additional 527,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 70.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 314,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,803,000 after acquiring an additional 217,788 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

NYSE:AEL opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

