Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.89% of B. Riley Financial worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. B. Riley Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $675.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 86,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,510.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 77,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

