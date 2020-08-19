Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 47,791 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,791 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $481,072,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,611,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,656,000 after buying an additional 3,701,728 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 23,251.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,755,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,009,000 after buying an additional 2,743,676 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,653,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,285 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 187.4% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,903,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Shares of SU opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.1565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.77%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.