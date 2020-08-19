Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,229 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of IPG Photonics worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 524,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,395,000 after purchasing an additional 266,781 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,049,000 after acquiring an additional 912,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 147,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

Shares of IPGP opened at $154.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.50 and a 200 day moving average of $143.17. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $184.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.99.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,499 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $819,492.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,922.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

