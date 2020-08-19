Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 973,438 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 973,438 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of Euronav worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 41,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Euronav by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 5,851.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EURN opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.20%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 589.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EURN. ValuEngine lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

