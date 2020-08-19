Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 17,022 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,973 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $170.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.74. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

