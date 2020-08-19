RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €27.00 Price Target at UBS Group

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 21.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RWE. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €32.86 ($38.66).

FRA:RWE opened at €34.24 ($40.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €32.61 and a 200-day moving average of €29.50. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

