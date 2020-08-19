RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €36.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

RWE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. RWE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €32.86 ($38.66).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of FRA RWE opened at €34.24 ($40.28) on Wednesday. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.39). The company has a 50-day moving average of €32.61 and a 200 day moving average of €29.50.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.