Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Trading Down 1.5%

Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 269.50 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53), approximately 73,492 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 249,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.58).

SBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 263 ($3.44) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 284 ($3.71) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 268.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.66. The company has a market capitalization of $675.00 million and a P/E ratio of 15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 9.03 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $8.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile (LON:SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

