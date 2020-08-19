Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Safe has a total market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $77,522.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00003097 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. In the last week, Safe has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004758 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000060 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

