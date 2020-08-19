Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.38

Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and traded as high as $31.00. Safestyle UK shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 651,052 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestyle UK in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 million and a PE ratio of -7.75.

About Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

