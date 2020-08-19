SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SAFRAN/ADR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.27. 53,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,149. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SAFRAN/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $41.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAFRAN/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About SAFRAN/ADR

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

