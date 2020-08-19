Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,600 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 2.32% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $55,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.68.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.70. 11,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,663. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 924.48 and a beta of 2.15. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $38.71.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $115,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,073.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,238.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,828,115 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.