salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Mizuho

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRM. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. OTR Global cut shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.36.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.60. 142,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.88 and its 200-day moving average is $174.72. The firm has a market cap of $177.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,139.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $209.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $74,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 755,031 shares of company stock valued at $142,556,097. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.