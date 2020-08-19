Sally F. Dornaus Buys 2,500 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Stock

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) CFO Sally F. Dornaus purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $26,075.00.

Shares of BCSF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,750. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $670.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

BCSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. BCS downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BofA Securities cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

