Salt Low truBeta US Market ETF (BATS:LSLT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Salt Low truBeta US Market ETF (BATS:LSLT)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.49 and last traded at $27.49, approximately 35 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Salt Low truBeta US Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salt Low truBeta US Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.