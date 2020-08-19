SaluS (SLS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,911.00

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for $19.43 or 0.00164939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SaluS has a market cap of $19.66 million and $2,911.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,900.63 or 1.01046206 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002334 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004684 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

