SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Up 10.7% in February

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 270,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of NYSE SD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. 1,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,911. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.47. SandRidge Energy has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.38.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.30. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 376.24%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SD. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 789.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 215,048 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,601 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 158,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,422 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 75,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 39,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

