Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Sanlam from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Sanlam stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. 12,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,794. Sanlam has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18.

Sanlam Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals primarily in South Africa. It operates through two divisions, Hospital and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

