Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Position Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Sanmina worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. Sanmina Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $99,264.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 845,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,433,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

