SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.25

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.23. SANUWAVE Health shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 194,853 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SANUWAVE Health, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

