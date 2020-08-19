Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,726 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 148.0% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 315.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 77.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $282.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

