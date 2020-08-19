Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 8,719 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 628.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $172.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.63 and its 200 day moving average is $141.44. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $174.33.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.