Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Micron Technology by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.06.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

