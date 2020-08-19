Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lennar by 22.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,388 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in Lennar by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after acquiring an additional 478,019 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Lennar by 49.6% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 258,971 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 23.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lennar by 21.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,086,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,495,000 after acquiring an additional 189,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar stock opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,947,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

