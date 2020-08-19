Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.32.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.