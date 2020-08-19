SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.0% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $8.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $299.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,915. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.45. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $323.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,921.57 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $4,005,201.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,500 shares in the company, valued at $81,431,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $3,112,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,430.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,994 shares of company stock worth $46,170,391. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

