SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,674.88 ($34.97).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,640 ($34.51) to GBX 2,610 ($34.12) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,500 ($32.68) to GBX 2,800 ($36.61) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,310 ($30.20) to GBX 2,330 ($30.46) in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,270 ($42.75) to GBX 2,539 ($33.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Richard Keers sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,981 ($38.97), for a total value of £90,056.01 ($117,735.66).

LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,010 ($39.35) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,975.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,863.66. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52 week low of GBX 29.20 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,465 ($45.30). The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s payout ratio is presently 70.20%.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

