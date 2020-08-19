Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,513.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,449,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111,582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,210,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,644.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,970,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,898 shares during the period. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 774,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,037 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,233,000 after purchasing an additional 681,273 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.29. 327,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,887. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53.

