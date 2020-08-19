Scotiabank Lowers Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to $13.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$7.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $15.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.38.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

