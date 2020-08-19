ScPrime (SCP) Trading 65.1% Higher Over Last Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $6,505.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 65.1% higher against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0942 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,591,317 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net.

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

