Seaport Global Securities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Norbord in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord’s FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Norbord alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norbord from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Norbord from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norbord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

Shares of OSB opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norbord has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.66.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2251 per share. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Norbord in the first quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Norbord by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Norbord in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Norbord during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Norbord by 387.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.