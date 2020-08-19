Seaport Global Securities Comments on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPX. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of LPX opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $898,171.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.