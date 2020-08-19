Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) Short Interest Update

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 405,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the July 30th total of 600,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $249,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

SEEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

