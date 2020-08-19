SelfSell Reaches One Day Volume of $2,402.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, SelfSell has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. SelfSell has a total market cap of $52,441.95 and approximately $2,402.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00028355 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

