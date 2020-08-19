Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Gap Down to $0.48

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.47. Senmiao Technology shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 52,631 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Senmiao Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.