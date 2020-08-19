Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 42,839 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1,026.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,116,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,118,000 after acquiring an additional 609,282 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

JCI traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,171. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

