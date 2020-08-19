Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,565 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 152.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,008,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,291,000 after buying an additional 359,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,321,000 after buying an additional 177,932 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,087,000 after buying an additional 1,323,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,361,000 after buying an additional 168,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.31. 3,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,795. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.77.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

