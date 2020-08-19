Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 2,806 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 458.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,962,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,078 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,950,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after buying an additional 1,577,504 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,878,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Investments PLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,082,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAST. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,618 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,647. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.