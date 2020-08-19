Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Msci by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Msci by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Msci by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Msci during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,935. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $210.34 and a twelve month high of $398.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.36.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Msci’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other Msci news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at $98,349,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,898,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

