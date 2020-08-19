Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,164,000 after purchasing an additional 387,554 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 468,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,916 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,110.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,838,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,620,000 after buying an additional 165,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,710,000 after buying an additional 156,530 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.29.

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,780 shares of company stock worth $1,161,550 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $319.82. 1,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,036. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $322.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

