Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 4,916.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 55,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.69.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

