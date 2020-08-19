Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,342,000 after purchasing an additional 995,688 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,154,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $56,164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,510,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,482,518,000 after buying an additional 597,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,843. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

