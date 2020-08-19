Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,273,000 after acquiring an additional 697,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422,968 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,271,000 after acquiring an additional 407,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after acquiring an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 137.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 333,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.15. 3,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,497. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $142.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,471,375 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

