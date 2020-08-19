Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 770.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 74.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in KLA by 88.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 441.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on KLA from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.94.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $26,460.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $136,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $514,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,220.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,468. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,781. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $218.57.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

